Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 5.8 percent in January from December

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 14:09:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.69 million metric tons, down by 5.8 percent compared to December last year and up by 2.3 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF).

In the first month of the given year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan moved up by 3.4 percent to 693,240 metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 976,202 metric tons, down 0.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given month, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 218,563 mt of steel products, down 0.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.