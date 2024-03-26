﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 5.8 percent in January from December

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 14:09:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.69 million metric tons, down by 5.8 percent compared to December last year and up by 2.3 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF).

In the first month of the given year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan moved up by 3.4 percent to 693,240 metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 976,202 metric tons, down 0.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given month, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 218,563 mt of steel products, down 0.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


Tags: Japan Far East Consumption 

Similar articles

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 2.6 percent in 2023

22 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 3.4 percent in Jan-Nov

24 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 4.8 percent in Jan-Oct

22 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 4.8 percent in January-September

20 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 5.2 percent in Jan-Aug

18 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption up 22.3 percent in Jan-July

27 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 6.3 percent in H1

23 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 7.7 percent in Jan-May

19 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 8.6 percent in Jan-Apr

16 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 8.8 percent in Jan-Mar

25 May | Steel News