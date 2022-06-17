Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 4.4 percent in Jan-Apr

Friday, 17 June 2022 14:50:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 4.05 million metric tons, down by 3.9 percent compared to March and by 6.8 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in the January-April period this year, domestic steel consumption in the country dropped by 4.4 percent year on year to 16.27 million metric tons.

In the first four months of this year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan rose by 1.9 percent to 3.43 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 3.67 million metric tons, down 13.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 955,482 metric tons of steel products, rising by 14.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.