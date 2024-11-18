 |  Login 
Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 3.9 percent in Jan-Sept

Monday, 18 November 2024 11:54:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.47 million metric tons, up by 2.7 percent compared to August and down by 9.9 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in the January-September period of 2024, domestic steel consumption in the country decreased by 3.9 percent year on year to 32.39 million metric tons.

In the first nine months of the given year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan moved down by 4.8 percent to 6.28 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 7.96 million metric tons, down 8.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 2.16 million metric tons of steel products, up 3.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


