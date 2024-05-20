﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 24.6 percent in March from February

Monday, 20 May 2024 12:21:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments moved up by 24.6 percent compared to the previous month and went up by 3.0 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 455,906 metric tons. 45.9 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 54.1 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories decreased by 8.0 percent compared to the previous month, totaling 683,436 metric tons, and were down by 1.6 percent year on year. 69.4 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 30.6 percent were held by steel traders.

In March, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 396,262 mt, down by 1.4 percent month on month and by 2.6 percent year on year.


Tags: CRS Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Romania’s flat steel market stable despite weaker trade

17 May | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats prices stable ahead of Orthodox Easter holiday

03 May | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices stable though outlook still depressing

02 May | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats prices stable despite slower trade

26 Apr | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices decline amid weak demand

25 Apr | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot prices stable despite sluggish trade

18 Apr | Flats and Slab

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 3.6 percent in February from January

18 Apr | Steel News

Romania's flats traders cut HRS prices, mill’s prices stable

04 Apr | Flats and Slab

Romanian flat steel prices stable as demand shows signs of slowing down

29 Mar | Flats and Slab

Romania’s sole flats mill cuts HRC prices, raises HDG and PPGI prices

22 Mar | Flats and Slab