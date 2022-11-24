﻿
Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 10.7 percent in Sept from Aug

Thursday, 24 November 2022 12:06:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments rose by 10.7 percent compared to the previous month and declined by 12.5 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 421,118 metric tons. 52.0 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 48.0 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories dropped by seven percent compared to the previous month, totaling 736,722 metric tons, and were down by 13.6 percent year on year. 73.9 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 26.1 percent were held by steel traders.

In September, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 365,937 mt, moving down by 6.3 percent month on month and by 24.2 percent year on year.


