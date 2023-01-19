﻿
English
Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 3.6 percent in Nov from Oct

Thursday, 19 January 2023 13:37:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments rose by 3.6 percent compared to the previous month and declined by 23.1 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 376,153 metric tons. 53.4 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 46.6 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories dropped by 2.6 percent compared to the previous month, totaling 747,864 metric tons, and were down by 13.4 percent year on year. 74.1 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 25.9 percent were held by steel traders.

In November last year, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 355,807 mt, moving down by 8.5 percent month on month and by 27.9 percent year on year.


