Japanese auto output rises 2.1 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in November last year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 685,813 units, falling by 7.2 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the January-November period of 2025, Japanese automobile production increased by 2.1 percent year on year to 7,719,178 units.

Domestic automobile sales in November in Japan stood at 369,721 vehicles, down by 5.1 percent as compared with the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the first 11 months, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved up by 3.4 percent year on year to 4,230,318 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in November amounted to 353,637 units, down by 3.6 percent year on year. In the January-November period, Japanese automobile exports declined by 0.3 percent year on year totaling 3,804,435 units.