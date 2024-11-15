Italy’s Pomini Tenova to supply CNC roll grinders to Baowu Steel

Italy-based ancillary equipment manufacturer Pomini Tenova, a part of Techint Group, has announced that Chinese steelmaker Baowu Steel has ordered automatic CNC roll grinders for its new cold rolling mills.

Accordingly, under the first agreement, Pomini Tenova will install a set of four automatic CNC roll grinders at the Chinese steelmaker’s two new cold rolling mills for silicon steel. Moreover, under the second agreement, two automatic CNC roll grinders will be built at the roll shop of a new cold rolling mill for silicon steel production.

The equipment in question will not require human intervention, increasing Baowu Steel’s efficiency, safety and quality as well as reducing its costs.