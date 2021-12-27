Italy's Marcegaglia records best results ever in 2021

Monday, 27 December 2021 16:48:15 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Italy-based Marcegaglia Group achieved "extraordinary results" in 2021 and for this reason it will distribute a double productivity bonus to all the workers of its Italian plants. This was announced by Antonio and Emma Marcegaglia, CEO and president, and vice president of Marcegaglia Steel Spa, respectively. Each employee will thus receive an average bonus of more than €1,000.

Antonio Marcegaglia stated that 2021 was "the best year in the entire history of the group in terms of turnover, volume of products and shipments and, above all, profitability". More specifically, the turnover amounted to €7.3 billion, increasing by 50 percent compared to 2020 and also compared to 2019. Production and shipments increased by about 10 percent. The group also hired 200 people and invested €150 million, i.e., "about three times the standard of a few years ago".

"In the very difficult period like the one we are, unfortunately, still experiencing, we wanted to give a concrete signal of thanks and attention to our employees and their families. The company closes 2021 with historical results, the best ever: it seemed correct to us, given the founding values that our parents passed on to us and that still today inspire our way of doing business, to share these results with all people who work with us, who are the first and most precious of Marcegaglia’s capital. The fundamental resources to achieve the increasingly ambitious objectives of careful and inclusive growth are based on three key words: value, sustainability, resilience," the Marcegaglias said.