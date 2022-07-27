Italy's Lucchini RS sees higher revenues in 2021, stable net profit

Wednesday, 27 July 2022 14:01:02 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Italian steel group Lucchini RS Spa closed 2021 with consolidated revenues of €468 million for the year, up 15.9 percent compared to €404 million in 2020, the company has announced. EBITDA amounted to €42.7 million, registering a decrease from €50.9 million in the previous year, while its net profit remained stable at €24.8 million.

According to the press release, the group "has maintained a robust policy of technical investments that during the year amounted to €16.1 million," and at the same time has slightly improved its level of debt, from €13 million at the end of 2020 to €12.6 million at the end of 2021.

Lucchini RS highlighted the group's focus on sustainability and circularity: Lucchini RS’ products, in fact, "come from internally produced steel, through an electric furnace: the raw material comes from recycled sources, while 40 percent of electricity is generated by renewables". Already in 2010, the plant in Lovere had installed a photovoltaic system which at the time was among the largest in Italy and is now going to be increased. Lucchini RS is also preparing for the use of hydrogen “as soon as it is available thanks to the investments of the PNRR, through the construction of new H2-ready ovens,” the company said.

Lucchini RS Spa is an Italian company fully owned by the Lucchini Family. It specializes in steel products such as railways products, steel casting, forgings, tool steels and forge ingots.