Italy’s Alfa Acciai posts net profit for 2021, higher sales revenues

Friday, 09 September 2022 14:51:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian long steel producer Alfa Acciai has published its financial and operational results for 2021.

Accordingly, the company reported a net profit of €29.56 million in 2021, compared to a net loss of €20.2 million in 2020. Alfa Acciai’s sales revenues for the given year came to €1.25 billion, up by 79.8 percent year on year, while its EBITDA was €64.69 million.

In 2021, the company produced 1.77 million mt of steel, up by 19.5 percent compared to 2020.

“The current year has started by following the positive trend of 2021, with a first quarter characterized by a marked increase both in production and sales. However, we are currently witnessing a sharp slowdown in the demand for steel products, which is undoubtedly influenced by the trend in raw material and energy costs and the state of uncertainty brought about by the continuing war between Russia and Ukraine,” Amato Stabiumi, Alfa Acciai’s CEO, commented.


