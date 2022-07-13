Feralpi sees higher net profit in 2021, to invest €400 million during 2022-26

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 15:45:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based steelmaker Feralpi Group has announced its financial results for 2021, along with its industrial plan for the period 2022-2026.

In 2021, the group's revenue amounted to €1.93 billion, up 55.7 percent year on year, due to both an increase in volumes and sales prices. 59 percent of the figure was generated abroad, slightly down from 62 percent registered in the previous year, while the company concentrated a lot on the European market as it is becoming very difficult to sell overseas. Feralpi's EBITDA in 2021 more than tripled, rising to €271.7 million. The group's net profit stood at €155.88 million in 2021, compared to €5.45 million in the previous year. Last year, the company's investments amounted to €55.98 million, slightly up compared to the previous year's €55.6 million.

As for the group's operating results, in 2021 Feralpi produced 2.62 million mt of steel, up 5.6 percent year on year.

The company also said that it will invest €400 million in extraordinary projects in addition to ordinary investments in Italy and Germany during the 2022-2026 industrial plan. With these investments, Feralpi will grow in size and competitiveness with a fully-fledged product portfolio and a more efficient cost base. “According to the climate strategy linked to the business plan, increased output and commercial flexibility will go hand in hand with the progressive reduction of CO2 emissions by implementing new technologies and artificial intelligence systems throughout the Italian and German facilities. In terms of energy, the company will rely on renewable energy generated for its own consumption,” the company noted.

Giuseppe Pasini, president of Feralpi Group, stated, “Engaging in ecological and energy transition processes by integrating them into ESG development plans with clear KPIs is crucial for our future. That is why the Feralpi Group is bound to be energy efficient, powered by renewable sources, with a progressively lighter carbon footprint within 2026. That’s the key to our competitiveness, which is also supported by our increased range of offerings. All of this in order to grow in an environmentally and economically sustainable manner, i.e. independently of economic market fluctuations, which should not hold us back. We are thus committed to continuing to create value not only for the company and all its people, but also for the supply chains in which we work and for the communities in which we live.”