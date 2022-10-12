Italy’s Assofermet: Raw materials market still characterized by uncertainty

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 11:14:08 (GMT+3) | Brescia

September confirmed the uncertainties and concerns of the last few months, Assofermet writes in its latest press release. As for the Italian scrap market, companies reopening after the summer faced production stoppages and weak demand for scrap, while prices remained stable and consumption continued its decline.

Measures in favor of energy-intensive companies and the resulting slight rise in prices, accompanied by good demand for scrap in early October, give traders hope. “There is still uncertainty, due to the cost of energy and the unstable international political environment, which certainly is reflected in cautious optimism of the trades,” writes Assofermet. “It goes without saying that if steel mills resume three-shift operations, the currently good scrap availability may prove to be less than fully sufficient due to manufacturing production declines in previous months.”

In the international ferrous scrap segment, September was characterized by the market moving in opposite directions, albeit remaining within a well-defined price range and without peaks, allowing the various operators to plan their activities, Assofermet said. The European market has seen more stability in prices despite weak demand, and the last week of September and early October show signs of rising prices, it noted.

In the stainless scrap segment, the low interest in the material expressed by steel mills in early September continued throughout the month. “Purchase volumes in the domestic market were particularly limited; even in Europe, purchases were below 50 percent of the total normally purchased in September,” Assofermet stated, adding, “This behavior led to a very significant supply of European (especially German) material to non-EU countries (particularly India) negatively affecting purchase quotations.” In September there has been a very weak demand for basic pig iron from steel mills, while foundries made purchases mainly in anticipation of consumption in October and November.

The market was steady and prices stable for hematite pig iron but there remain major concerns over energy costs that continue to affect foundries’ production choices. The spheroidal cast iron market had a slow recovery, followed by an acceleration, good demand, and overall stable prices, despite the presence of lower prices in the market for material of Russian origin. Again, the energy problem makes any planning difficult and risky, Assofermet noted.

Prices for HBI quoted by various sources continue to be of little interest to the Italian market, while the decline of ferroalloy prices seems not to be stopping despite the high energy price, mainly due to demand that appears to be still weak and significant stocks. Assofermet said that the beginning of October is giving signs of a return of demand at least for the latter part of the year and, especially, for deals in 2023.