﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Italy’s Assofermet elects new president and vice president

Thursday, 16 May 2024 17:27:46 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Assofermet, the association representing Italian distributors of scrap, raw materials and steel products, held a meeting to vote in new senior officials yesterday, May 15, in Milan, at the Confcommercio headquarters. Outgoing vice president Cinzia Vezzosi was elected as the association's new president, while Michele Ciocca was elected as the new vice president.

"We will continue to demonstrate our commitment to the CBAM, safeguard measures, scrap exports, and all the other issues that we fought for over the past three years," said Vezzosi in her acceptance speech.

On the same day, officers of the association’s four sectors were also elected. Paolo Sangoi and Davide Ferrari were reappointed for Assofermet Acciai (the steel sector), whereas Laila and Vincenzo Formisano were nominated - respectively - as president and vice president of Assofermet Rottami (the scrap sector). According to Matta, "With our mandate, we will continue to highlight themes and issues of the greatest interest to member companies before public opinion and institutions."

Finally, Paolo Gerli and Sabrina Canese were appointed presidents for the metals and hardware sectors, respectively.


Tags: Italy European Union 

Similar articles

Acciaierie d’Italia’s Taranto plant shut down completely for first time ever

15 May | Steel News

Assofermet on Italian steel market: Sales quotations increase and demand improves

14 May | Steel News

Italy’s Cogne Acciai Speciali posts lower income for 2023 amid difficult macroeconomic situation

13 May | Steel News

Assofermet: Scrap market stable in April, both in Italy and internationally

13 May | Steel News

Buyers in southern European longs market start to respond to certain hikes

10 May | Longs and Billet

New increases in local Italian scrap market amid high tensions and uncertainty

10 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local and import HRC prices in EU stable amid moderate restocking

09 May | Flats and Slab

EU CRC and HDG prices higher from mills, tradable levels stable amid low demand

06 May | Flats and Slab

Italy’s Cogne Acciai Speciali acquires 65 percent of Inox

06 May | Steel News

Southern European longs market still stagnant, but some price hike attempts start to be seen

03 May | Longs and Billet