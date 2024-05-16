Italy’s Assofermet elects new president and vice president

Thursday, 16 May 2024 17:27:46 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Assofermet, the association representing Italian distributors of scrap, raw materials and steel products, held a meeting to vote in new senior officials yesterday, May 15, in Milan, at the Confcommercio headquarters. Outgoing vice president Cinzia Vezzosi was elected as the association's new president, while Michele Ciocca was elected as the new vice president.

"We will continue to demonstrate our commitment to the CBAM, safeguard measures, scrap exports, and all the other issues that we fought for over the past three years," said Vezzosi in her acceptance speech.

On the same day, officers of the association’s four sectors were also elected. Paolo Sangoi and Davide Ferrari were reappointed for Assofermet Acciai (the steel sector), whereas Laila and Vincenzo Formisano were nominated - respectively - as president and vice president of Assofermet Rottami (the scrap sector). According to Matta, "With our mandate, we will continue to highlight themes and issues of the greatest interest to member companies before public opinion and institutions."

Finally, Paolo Gerli and Sabrina Canese were appointed presidents for the metals and hardware sectors, respectively.