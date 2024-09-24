Italy’s Arvedi AST idles EAF ahead of schedule

Italy-based steelmaker Arvedi AST has idled one of its two electric arc furnaces at its Terni mill following the malfunctioning of the walking beam system on Thursday, September 19, according to local Italian media. The malfunctioning caused the blockage of the hot rolling mill.

The technical problem was solved on the night of Saturday, September 21, but the EAF was de facto shut down before schedule. Initially, the company was planning the EAF shutdown for the end of this month for about one week due to high energy costs, as SteelOrbis previously reported .