Italian crude steel production down 8.1 percent in March

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 15:49:40 (GMT+3) | Brescia

March was another negative month for production of crude steel in Italy, with a total output of 2.11 million tons, down by 8.1 percent compared to the same month of 2021, as announced by Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies.

A year-on-year decrease was recorded in the first quarter too, with the total crude steel output amounting to 5.98 million tons, down by 4.8 percent year on year. The reduced production was due to both the surge in energy costs and the shortage of supplies after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

2022 Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-Y change (%) progr. Y-o-Y change (%) jan 1820 -3,9 1821 -3,9 feb 2045 -2,0 3866 -2,9 mar 2113 -8,1 5979 -4,8

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in March this year Italian production of longs amounted to 1.25 million mt, down 0.7 percent, while output of flat steel in the same month totalled 969,000 mt, increasing by 1.4 percent, both year on year. In the January-March period, the production of longs amounted to a total of 3.39 million mt, up 0.2 percent, while flats output came to 2.76 million mt, down one percent, both year on year.