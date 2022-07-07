Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.29 percent

Thursday, 07 July 2022 10:52:13 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On July 4, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 115.7128 million mt, up 0.29 percent compared to June 27, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

Import iron ore prices edged down slightly in the given week.

In the given week, deliveries of iron ore to users continued to increase, while iron ore volumes arriving at ports indicated decreases.

In the given week, more steelmakers implemented maintenance works, resulting in declines in blast furnaces’ capacity utilization rates and outputs. Moreover, steelmakers are expected to produce just based on their sales activities, which will reduce the demand for import iron ore. It is thought that import iron ore prices may edge down in the coming week.