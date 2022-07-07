﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.29 percent

Thursday, 07 July 2022 10:52:13 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On July 4, inventory of iron ore at 33 major Chinese ports amounted to 115.7128 million mt, up 0.29 percent compared to June 27, as announced by China's Xinhua News Agency.

Import iron ore prices edged down slightly in the given week.

In the given week, deliveries of iron ore to users continued to increase, while iron ore volumes arriving at ports indicated decreases.

In the given week, more steelmakers implemented maintenance works, resulting in declines in blast furnaces’ capacity utilization rates and outputs. Moreover, steelmakers are expected to produce just based on their sales activities, which will reduce the demand for import iron ore. It is thought that import iron ore prices may edge down in the coming week.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Far East 

Similar articles

Iron ore prices slip week on week as fundamentals poor, up from yesterday

07 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrexpo’s iron ore output down 28 percent in Q2

07 Jul | Steel News

Hoa Phat expected to supply iron ore from its mine in Australia soon

07 Jul | Steel News

Price declines again for Brazilian high-grade iron ore

06 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 6, 2022

06 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Vale's iron ore exports down 20.4 percent in January-May

06 Jul | Steel News

India’s coking coal import traffic at ports up 13.21% in April-June

06 Jul | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 5, 2022

05 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

ING expects iron ore prices to soften in long term

05 Jul | Steel News

India’s NMDC reports 14 percent fall in iron ore production in June

04 Jul | Steel News