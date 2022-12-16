Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 1.5 percent in Nov from Oct

Friday, 16 December 2022 14:54:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, iron ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland rose by 1.5 percent compared to October and by 9.7 percent year on year, totaling 47.58 million mt.

According to the information released by Port Hedland Port Authority, in the given month, iron ore shipments made from Port Hedland to China amounted to 41.53 million mt, declining by 1.4 percent compared to the previous month and rising by 13.8 percent year on year. South Korea and Japan followed China in November, receiving 2.93 million mt and 2.09 million mt respectively.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Atlas Iron and Fortescue Metals Group in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.