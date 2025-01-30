Iron ore exports from Brazil increased by 5.0 percent in 2024

According to a report by broker, Banchero Costa, Brazil exported 380.4 million mt of iron ore in 2024, 5.0 percent more than 2023.

The major loading ports were Ponta da Madeira, in the north (168.0 million mt), and the ports in the southeast: Sepetiba/Itaguai (74.7 million mt), Tubarão (68.1 million mt), Guaiba (35.6 million mt), Açu (24.5 million mt), and Ponta de Ubú (8.8 million mt).

The main destinations of the Brazilian ore were Mainland China (272,5 million mt, up 7.0 percent from 2023), Malaysia (19.1 million mt, up 6.1 percent), Europe (17.1 million mt, up 1.3 percent), Japan (10.6 million mt, down 6.9 percent), South Korea (7.5 million mt, up 1.4 percent), and the Philippines (5.7 million mt, down 2.8 percent).

Shipments from Brazil to Oman reached 12.8 million mt, up 30.0 percent, to Bahrein 10.0 million mt, down 7,5 percent, to Egypt 4.7 million mt, up 52.5 percent, and to Turkey 4.3 million mt, down 17.5 percent.