﻿
Iran’s steel exports down 32 percent in first four months of Iranian year

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 17:00:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to Iranian Steel Producers Association, during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 20-July 21) Iran’s steel exports amounted to 2.23 million, declining 31.83 percent year on year. In particular, in the given period Iran’s semi-finished steel exports decreased by 23 percent year on year to 1.66 million mt. While billet and bloom exports fell by only 2 percent year on year in the first four months of the Iranian year, to 1.34 million mt, slab shipments declined by 59 percent year on year to 322,000 mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

In the given period, Iran’s exports of finished steel products totaled 571,000 mt, down 49 percent year on year.

Consequently, Covid-19 pandemic and in particular, restrictions on exports of long steel products imposed by Iranian government continue negatively affecting Iran’s steel exports.


