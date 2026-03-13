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Ioannis Manessis becomes news IREPAS chairman

Friday, 13 March 2026 15:45:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

By decision of the IREPAS board, Ioannis Manessis, a principal and co-owner of Greek steel producer Hellenic Halyvourgia S.A., has taken over the role from Murat Cebecioğlu, who had served as IREPAS chairman since 2016.

Over the past 25 years, Mr. Manessis has held several senior roles within the company, including export director, managing director and vice president of the board of directors, developing his extensive technical and commercial expertise in the long steel products sector. In addition to his work in the steel industry, Mr. Manessis is actively involved in dry bulk shipping activities and has been regularly participating in IREPAS meetings for the last two decades.


Tags: Europe 

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