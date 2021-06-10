﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction up 6.3 percent in April

Thursday, 10 June 2021 19:12:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, total investment in building construction increased 6.3 percent to $19.9 billion in April. Residential construction investment performed strongly, rising for a 12th consecutive month. In contrast, non-residential construction has not fully returned to pre-COVID-19 levels. However, it increased by 0.9 percent in April.

Residential construction reported an 8.1 percent gain, bringing total investment to $15.3 billion in April. Investment for single-family homes was up 8.9 percent, as all provinces except Nova Scotia posted increases. Ontario accounted for the majority of the growth (+12.8 percent), driven by renovation projects in the census metropolitan area (CMA) of Toronto and new construction in the CMA of Hamilton. Prince Edward Island reached a record high in this component, surging 84.0 percent to $101 million, mainly attributable to renovation projects in the province.

Multi-unit construction rose 7.2 percent to $6.7 billion in April. Quebec posted the largest increase, with high-value projects such as an apartment building in the city of Lévis contributing to its 12.0 percent jump to $1.8 billion. British Columbia also reported notable growth, up 8.2 percent to $1.3 billion.

Non-residential construction investment advanced 0.9 percent to $4.6 billion in April, continuing to post small gains for the fifth consecutive month. Investment in institutional construction was up 1.4 percent to $1.2 billion. The largest increase was reported in Ontario (+2.7 percent), based on high-value construction projects such as the Michael Garron hospital in Toronto. Industrial construction investment was up 1.8 percent to $847 million, with the help of major ongoing construction projects in the cities of Toronto and Montréal.


Tags: construction  Canada  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

04  Jun

US construction employment declines again in May
02  Jun

Value of Canadian building permits down 0.5 percent in April
20  May

Canadian new home prices rise 1.9 percent in April
14  May

Canadian manufacturing sales up 3.5 percent in March
14  May

US and Canadian rig counts rise again week-on-week