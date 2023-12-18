﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction up 2.7 percent in October

Monday, 18 December 2023 22:08:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to Statistics Canada, investment in building construction rose 2.7 percent to $19.4 billion in October. The residential sector grew 3.9 percent to $13.4 billion, while investment in the non-residential sector was essentially flat, remaining at $6.0 billion.

Investment in residential building construction increased 3.9 percent month over month to $13.4 billion in October, with eight provinces reporting increases. The Prairie provinces, Manitoba (+16.2 percent), Saskatchewan (+11.5 percent) and Alberta (+9.5 percent), had the strongest gains, while Newfoundland and Labrador (-6.1 percent) saw the largest decline.

Investment in detached single family homes increased 3.1 percent to $6.5 billion, led by a 23.3 percent increase in Manitoba.

Multi-unit investment (apartments, semi-detached and row homes) rose 4.6 percent to $6.9 billion on strong growth across all provinces, with only Newfoundland and Labrador (-8.8 percent) and Quebec (-1.5 percent) posting declines.

Investment in the non-residential sector was essentially flat month over month, remaining at $6.0 billion in October. Gains in industrial (+1.0 percent to $1.2 billion) and institutional (+0.7 percent to $1.6 billion) investments were offset by declines in commercial investment (-0.7 percent to $3.2 billion).

Gains in the institutional sector were led by investments in hospital facilities. Investment in industrial facilities was led by the construction of an active cathode materials plant for the electric vehicle supply chain in Bécancour, Quebec.


Tags: Canada North America Construction 

Similar articles

Canadian new home prices down 0.2 percent in November

18 Dec | Steel News

Canadian new vehicles sales down 7.4 percent in October

14 Dec | Steel News

Value of Canadian building permits up 2.3 percent in October

07 Dec | Steel News

Value of Canadian building permits down 6.5 percent in September

08 Nov | Steel News

Canadian residential building costs rise 1 percent in Q3

01 Nov | Steel News

Canadian new housing price index down 0.2 percent in September

24 Oct | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction up 1.1 percent in August

20 Oct | Steel News

Value of Canadian building permits up 3.4 percent in August

11 Oct | Steel News

Canadian new home prices up 0.1 percent in August

21 Sep | Steel News

Investment in Canadian building construction down 2.6 percent in July

18 Sep | Steel News