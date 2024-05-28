International Forgemasters Meeting returns to Italy for first time in over 20 years

Tuesday, 28 May 2024 10:50:25 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, and AIM, the Italian association of metallurgy, have organized the 22nd edition of the International Forgemasters Meeting (IMF), held in Milan from May 27 until May 30.

More than 600 participants from all over the world will take part in the event, during which they will discuss crucial issues regarding the forging sector, such as new technological developments, national and international challenges, decarbonization and energy saving.

This edition of the IMF will include visits to four Italian forging sites: FOMAS SpA, in Osnago, Forge Monchieri in Cividate Camuno, IRE-OMBA in Bergamo and OFAR S.p.A. in Canneto Sull’Oglio.

The last Italian edition of the IMF was held in the 1990s, whereas the previous edition - in 2017 - was held in Graz, Austria. This is why Mario Gussago, president of the forging section of Federacciai, declared, “We are enthusiastic to welcome IMF 2024 after more than 20 years […] The IMF has become essential over the years to whoever operates in the forging sector.”

In fact, this sector in Italy has 5,500 workers, a turnover that exceeds €3 billion and a total production of over one million metric tons. “The forging sector is fundamental both for the national and international economy, and we are proud to show Italian excellence during the IMF 2024. This sector is an imperative component of our manufacturing industry, which contributes significantly to Italy’s GDP and helps technological and environmental progress”, said Antonio Gozzi, president of Federacciai.