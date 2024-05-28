﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

International Forgemasters Meeting returns to Italy for first time in over 20 years

Tuesday, 28 May 2024 10:50:25 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Federacciai, the Italian federation of steel companies, and AIM, the Italian association of metallurgy, have organized the 22nd edition of the International Forgemasters Meeting (IMF), held in Milan from May 27 until May 30.

More than 600 participants from all over the world will take part in the event, during which they will discuss crucial issues regarding the forging sector, such as new technological developments, national and international challenges, decarbonization and energy saving.

This edition of the IMF will include visits to four Italian forging sites: FOMAS SpA, in Osnago, Forge Monchieri in Cividate Camuno, IRE-OMBA in Bergamo and OFAR S.p.A. in Canneto Sull’Oglio.

The last Italian edition of the IMF was held in the 1990s, whereas the previous edition - in 2017 - was held in Graz, Austria. This is why Mario Gussago, president of the forging section of Federacciai, declared, “We are enthusiastic to welcome IMF 2024 after more than 20 years […] The IMF has become essential over the years to whoever operates in the forging sector.”

In fact, this sector in Italy has 5,500 workers, a turnover that exceeds €3 billion and a total production of over one million metric tons. “The forging sector is fundamental both for the national and international economy, and we are proud to show Italian excellence during the IMF 2024. This sector is an imperative component of our manufacturing industry, which contributes significantly to Italy’s GDP and helps technological and environmental progress”, said Antonio Gozzi, president of Federacciai.


Tags: Italy European Union Conferences 

Similar articles

SteelOrbis CEO at Assofermet Day: Turkey remains largest scrap importer, while China could be game changer in future

06 Oct | Steel News

Marcegaglia: Sale of Ilva does not seem likely

20 Feb | Steel News

Assofermet/SteelOrbis event: Turkey to remain world’s top scrap importer

19 Nov | Steel News

Assofermet Day & SteelOrbis Conference

17 Jul | Steel News

Nusser: Steel capacity cut of at least 40 million mt needed in EU

05 Apr | Steel News

Assofermet conference focuses on information

09 Nov | Steel News

Traders at IREPAS: Situation is not as pessimistic as it seems

26 Sep | Steel News

Metalriciclo 2011 discusses new EU rules for metal scrap market

24 May | Steel News

SteelOrbis CEO at Assofermet Day: Turkey remains largest scrap importer, while China could be game changer in future

06 Oct | Steel News

Marcegaglia: Sale of Ilva does not seem likely

20 Feb | Steel News