Made in Steel 2025: Competitiveness, energy and green steel at heart of Europe’s challenges

During the opening session of Made in Steel 2025, held in Milan on Wednesday, May 6, leading figures from institutions and industry delivered a frank and, at times, harsh assessment of the challenges facing European steel. Their message was clear: in a turbulent global landscape, Europe must offer a credible strategy to support the competitiveness of its steel value chain.

European steel under pressure amid high energy costs and unfair competition

MEP Giorgio Gori (vice-chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research and Energy) kicked off the session by describing the current context as “extremely complex”, marked by inflated energy prices, unfair competition from third countries with lower environmental standards, and mounting uncertainty around key raw materials, first and foremost, ferrous scrap. Echoing that concern, MEP Massimiliano Salini slammed the European Commission’s slow response to the Draghi Report, urging a stronger, more united Euro-Atlantic industrial vision.

CBAM is an opportunity not to be missed

Much attention was given to the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). Mr. Gori described it as a “positive tool”, but warned that it would only succeed if it effectively prevents circumvention and doesn’t penalize European exports. Salini called for a pragmatic approach, urging alignment with the ETS reform and criticizing the premature removal of free allowances for energy-intensive sectors. “We need policies grounded in reality, not just rhetorical consistency,” he argued.

Gozzi calls for less ideology, more industrial realism

Federacciai president Antonio Gozzi did not mince his words. He dismissed the current European Steel Action Plan as “deeply inadequate”, offering no real solutions on energy or scrap. “We can’t be champions of decarbonization while paying the highest electricity prices in Europe,” he said. Gozzi called for a cultural reset based on industrial logic and technological neutrality: “Europe needs a revolution in thinking, not green slogans,” he stressed.

Vezzosi seeks support for entire supply chain, not just production

Speaking on behalf of the distribution and recycling segments, Assofermet president Cinzia Vezzosi pointed to weak internal demand as a major threat. “Europe’s one-sided production-first approach won’t hold,” she said, stressing the need for structural measures to boost steel consumption and sustain the circular economy. On scrap exports, Vezzosi warned, “Restricting exports without increasing internal absorption will hurt recyclers more than help steelmakers.”

Conclusion

From industry to institutions, the call was unified: the green transition is essential, but must be supported by clear rules, credible incentives, and realistic timelines. “Italy is already a model for green steel, thanks to its strong base in electric arc furnace production,” Gori concluded, stating, “Now Europe must step up.” Vezzosi agreed, adding, “Resilience has always defined our industry, but now we need a new industrial vision to turn that resilience into long-term strength.