Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 4.8 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

In the January-November period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 4.8 percent, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on December 15.

In November alone, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China rose by 0.9 percent year on year.

In the first eleven months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 6.0 percent year on year. In November alone, the overall value-added industrial output increased by 0.44 percent month on month, while rising by 4.8 percent year on year.

In the January-November period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 5.7 percent and by 6.4 percent year on year, respectively. In November alone, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 6.3 percent and 4.6 percent, year on year, respectively.