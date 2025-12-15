 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Industrial output...

Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 4.8 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

Monday, 15 December 2025 09:50:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-November period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 4.8 percent, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on December 15.

In November alone, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China rose by 0.9 percent year on year.

In the first eleven months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 6.0 percent year on year. In November alone, the overall value-added industrial output increased by 0.44 percent month on month, while rising by 4.8 percent year on year.    

In the January-November period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 5.7 percent and by 6.4 percent year on year, respectively. In November alone, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors increased by 6.3 percent and 4.6 percent, year on year, respectively.


Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways, ample supply and seasonal demand weakness weigh on domestic prices

15 Dec | Flats and Slab

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 15, 2025

15 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese steel section prices soften slightly amid lower upstream prices

15 Dec | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 15, 2025 

15 Dec | Longs and Billet

CAAM: Commercial vehicle sales in China up 10.4 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

15 Dec | Steel News

China’s crude steel output falls below 70 million mt in Nov, down 4.0% in Jan-Nov 2025

15 Dec | Steel News

China’s FAI decreases by 2.6 percent in January-November 2025

15 Dec | Steel News

China issues new regulations for exports of steel products

12 Dec | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - December 12, 2025

12 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese domestic PPGI prices soften, demand weak due to offseason

12 Dec | Flats and Slab