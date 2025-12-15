China’s FAI decreases by 2.6 percent in January-November 2025

In the January-November period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 44.4035 trillion ($6.3 trillion), down 2.6 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first eleven months, total FAI in China's infrastructure decreased by 1.1 percent year on year. Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 4.0 percent and 1.9 percent year on year, respectively.

In November alone, fixed asset investments (FAI) in China decreased by 1.03 percent month on month.

$1 = RMB 7.0656