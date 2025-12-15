 |  Login 
CAAM: Commercial vehicle sales in China up 10.4 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

Monday, 15 December 2025 09:50:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the first 11 months of the current year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 3.843 million units and 3.87 million units, increasing by 11.6 percent and 10.4 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In November alone, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 388,000 units and 392,000 units, up 18.6 percent and 24.4 percent year on year, while increasing by 6.6 percent and 8.6 percent month on month, respectively.

In the January-November period this year, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 27.388 million units and 27.256 million units, increasing by 12.0 percent and 11.5 percent year on year, respectively.

In November alone, production and sales of passenger vehicles in China amounted to 3.144 million units and 3.037 million units, up 1.1 percent and 1.2 percent year on year, while increasing by 5.0 percent and 2.6 percent month on month, respectively.


