 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Industrial output...

Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 2.1 percent in H1

Thursday, 16 July 2026 10:34:02 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 2.1 percent, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on June 16.

In the first six months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.4 percent year on year. 

In the January-June period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 3.6 percent and by 5.6 percent year on year, respectively.

In June alone, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China indicated a year-on-year increase of 3.3 percent, while the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors recorded a year-on-year decline of 2.2 percent and a year-on-year rise of 6.0 percent, respectively. 

In June, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.3 percent year on year.  


Tags: China Far East 

Similar articles

Iron ore prices in China continue to rise gradually, unlikely to increase further

16 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China HRC rebounds owing to output cuts, buyers not expecting further rises

16 Jul | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - July 16, 2026

16 Jul | Longs and Billet

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 0.1% in early July 2026, stocks up 3.0%

16 Jul | Steel News

Ansteel expects further net loss for H1 2026

16 Jul | Steel News

Shanxi Coking expects 79.92-83.27 percent fall in net loss for H1 2026

16 Jul | Steel News

HBIS Resources expects net loss for H1 2026

16 Jul | Steel News

China’s crude steel output down three percent in H1 2026

16 Jul | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offers rise amid stronger Middle Eastern demand

15 Jul | Tube and Pipe

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - July 15, 2026

15 Jul | Longs and Billet