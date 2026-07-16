Industrial output of China’s steel sector up 2.1 percent in H1

In the January-June period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 2.1 percent, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on June 16.

In the first six months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.4 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 3.6 percent and by 5.6 percent year on year, respectively.

In June alone, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China indicated a year-on-year increase of 3.3 percent, while the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors recorded a year-on-year decline of 2.2 percent and a year-on-year rise of 6.0 percent, respectively.

In June, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.3 percent year on year.