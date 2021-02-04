﻿
Industrial accident at Uttam Galva Metallics Limited injures 38 workers

Thursday, 04 February 2021 12:10:55 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Thirty eight workers were injured, six critically, in an industrial accident at Indian steelmaker Uttam Galva Mettalics Limited’s plant located in the western state of Maharashtra, a government official said on Thursday, February 4.

The official said that the workers were injured during maintenance of a furnace at Uttam Galva’s rolling mill.

The furnace had been shut down for maintenance and 50 workers were engaged in clearing fly ash when they were hit by hot air and coal particles, the official said.

The company is one of the largest rolling mills for production of cold rolled coils and galvanized sheets from commercially-procured hot rolled coils (HRC).

Last month, UK-based investment manager Nithia Capital and alternative investment manager CarVal had completed the acquisition of the assets of Uttam Galva Metallics Limited and Uttam Value Steel Limited through the bankruptcy resolution process.


