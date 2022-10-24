Indonesia’s Dexin Steel to build new hot rolling mill

Monday, 24 October 2022 17:31:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

China-based Metallurgical International (MCC International) has announced that it has signed a contract with Indonesia-based PT Dexin Steel for the construction of a new hot rolling mill at Qingshan Industrial Park in Morowali, Sulawesi province in Indonesia.

The new mill will have an annual production capacity of 4.5 million mt of hot rolled coil with 1,780 mm width. MCC will also design and build two walking beam furnaces for the mill.

In March this year, the two companies signed a contract for the construction of blast furnace No. 3, which will increase Dexin Steel’s annual production capacity to six million mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported.