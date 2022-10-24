﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indonesia’s Dexin Steel to build new hot rolling mill

Monday, 24 October 2022 17:31:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

China-based Metallurgical International (MCC International) has announced that it has signed a contract with Indonesia-based PT Dexin Steel for the construction of a new hot rolling mill at Qingshan Industrial Park in Morowali, Sulawesi province in Indonesia.

The new mill will have an annual production capacity of 4.5 million mt of hot rolled coil with 1,780 mm width. MCC will also design and build two walking beam furnaces for the mill.

In March this year, the two companies signed a contract for the construction of blast furnace No. 3, which will increase Dexin Steel’s annual production capacity to six million mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Hrc Flats Indonesia Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.1 percent in mid-October

25 Oct | Steel News

US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD orders on HRC from eight countries

24 Oct | Steel News

Local Indian HRC prices under increasing pressure, but some rises still expected in Nov

24 Oct | Flats and Slab

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.5% in mid-Oct

24 Oct | Steel News

US flats prices still soft, buyers still wary

21 Oct | Flats and Slab

Lower ex-Asia HRC offers accepted in Turkey, put further pressure on local prices

21 Oct | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: Prices soften in most regions, Asia leads the race

21 Oct | Flats and Slab

HRC prices down further in EU, mills expected to cut outputs to limit declines

20 Oct | Flats and Slab

Romania’s flats prices stable but outlook gloomy

20 Oct | Flats and Slab

Pakistani CRC and HDG producers cut prices, import HRC quotes drop

20 Oct | Flats and Slab