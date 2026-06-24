Indonesia exports first high-value structural steel shipment to Canada

Indonesia has exported high-value structural steel products worth $216,000 to Canada, marking a new milestone for the country's steel industry and its efforts to expand exports of value-added products, according to media reports.

The products were produced by PT Gunung Raja Paksi Tbk, one of Indonesia's largest steel manufacturers, and was officially dispatched from Cikarang, West Java.

Structural steel exported for Canadian project

According to the reports, the shipment consists of structural steel products that will be used in a construction project in Canada.

The export is viewed as part of Indonesia's strategy to increase overseas sales of higher-value industrial products rather than relying primarily on exports of raw materials and semi-finished goods. Industry representatives stated that the shipment demonstrates the ability of Indonesian steel producers to meet international quality standards and compete in advanced export markets.

Indonesia's Ministry of Industry said the export reflects growing capabilities within the country's steel manufacturing sector and supports efforts to strengthen downstream industrial development.

The export of structural steel to Canada is expected to support efforts to diversify export destinations and increase the international presence of Indonesian manufactured products. The shipment represents a relatively small export volume in value terms, but it highlights Indonesia's ambition to move further up the steel value chain and expand its footprint in developed markets.