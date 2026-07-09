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Indonesia’s PT Permai Metal starts commercial slab production

Thursday, 09 July 2026 14:25:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

New Indonesian slab producer PT Permai Metal Indonesia has started commercial operations at its plant in Morowali, Central Sulawesi, adding new slab supply to the domestic market and reducing the country’s dependence on imported semi-finished steel products, according to media reports.

The mill, located within Tsingshan Industrial Park, has an annual slab production capacity of 1.5 million mt and is supplied with hot metal from a 1,216 cubic meter blast furnace. The facility produces slabs with widths ranging from 1,000 mm to 1,650 mm, mainly for use in coil production.

PT Permai Metal Indonesia is a joint venture between China-based Guangxi Guixin Steel Group and Tsingshan Group, further strengthening the latter’s steel production presence in Indonesia’s Morowali industrial cluster.

The company’s slab output may be processed at Guang Ching De Metal Rolling’s 4 million mt per year hot strip mill, which is located within the same industrial complex. Dexin Steel and Tsingshan Group are shareholders in Guang Ching De Metal Rolling.


Tags: Slab Semis Indonesia Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

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