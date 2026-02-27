 |  Login 
India’s VISL approves plans to invest $4 million to build new rolling mill in Odisha

Friday, 27 February 2026 10:39:52 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Vraj Iron and Steel Limited (VISL) has approved plans to construct a new rolling mill for production of rebar, entailing an investment of $4 million, located at Bilaspur in the eastern state of Odisha, a company statement said on Friday, February 27.

The rolling mill with capacity of 150,000 mt per year is expected to bolster the total revenues of the company by 125 percent over a full financial year, the company said.

VISL currently operates a rebar facility in Raipur in the central region, with an installed capacity of 54,000 mt per year. The proposed Bilaspur mill is intended to enhance finished steel output, improve operational efficiency and reinforce the company’s position in the rebar market, the company said.


