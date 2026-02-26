 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Construction...

Construction of India’s largest vehicle scrapping facility begins in Kerala

Thursday, 26 February 2026 11:49:22 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The public transport arm of the southern Indian state of Kerala has commenced construction of the country’s largest registered vehicle scrapping facility (RVSF), a government official said on Thursday, February 26.

The project to be implemented by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in partnership with South India Metal Corporation (SIMCO) will have the capacity to scrap up to 100 mt of vehicles per day, following scientific protocols, he said.

The project is being built with an estimated investment of $3.2 million and is scheduled to be completed within the next eight months.

 Vehicle owners scrapping their vehicles through the RVSF center will receive a fair and transparent market price and become eligible for tax concessions and other central government benefits when purchasing a new vehicle under the Certificate of Deposit (CoD) system, the official said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Proterial India to build facility to produce amorphous electrical steel for first time in India

26 Feb | Steel News

Indian HDG exporters hike prices amid rising input costs, limited flat product availability

26 Feb | Flats and Slab

India’s stainless semi-finished imports increase 11 percent month-on-month in Jan'26 on robust Indonesian slab inflows

26 Feb | Steel News

India’s crude steel output up 11% in Apr-Jan period of FY 2025-26

26 Feb | Steel News

Scrap suppliers try to push up offers to India, buyers resist, only stray deals done for higher grades

25 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Tata Steel Limited to commission EAF in Punjab in March 2026

25 Feb | Steel News

Firm ex-India HRC prices contrast with sluggish demand across major outlets

24 Feb | Flats and Slab

ISA: India can cut carbon emissions by 28% via greater use of scrap

24 Feb | Steel News

IEEFA: Green hydrogen critical for India’s low-carbon steel transition amid coal import dependence

24 Feb | Steel News

India’s steel exports rise over 36 percent year on year in 10MFY26, will India turn into a net exporter again in FY26?

24 Feb | Steel News