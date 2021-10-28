﻿
India's Vardhaman Special Steel sees 171% rise in net profit in Q2 FY 2021-22

Thursday, 28 October 2021
       

India’s Vardhaman Special Steels Limited (VSSL) has posted a net profit of INR 24 billion ($3.20 million) for the second quarter (July-September) of the fiscal year 2021-22, up 171 percent year on year, a company statement said on Thursday, October 28.

The company has reported total sales revenues of INR 3.35 billion ($45 million) for the given quarter, up 35 percent year on year.

The company said that its full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation (EBIDTA) are forecast at INR 7,000-10,000/mt ($93-133/mt).


