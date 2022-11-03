﻿
English
India’s MSL posts 92% rise in net profit for Q2 FY 2022-23

Thursday, 03 November 2022 15:02:23 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Maharashtra Seamless Limited (MSL), a leading Indian producer of steel pipes and tubes, has reported a net profit of INR 1.76 billion ($21.32 million) for the second quarter (April-September) of the fiscal year 2022-23, up 92.14 percent year on year, a company regulatory filing on Thursday, November 3. The company reported a total income of INR 14.14 billion ($170.79 million) during the quarter, up 48 percent year on year.

According to the filing, the net margin realization of the company improved to 12.49 percent during the quarter, against 9.66 percent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

