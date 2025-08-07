 |  Login 
India’s SMEL sees stainless steel output rise by 42 percent in July 2025

Thursday, 07 August 2025 10:03:17 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (SMEL) achieved stainless steel production of 8,102 mt in July 2025, a rise of 42.16 percent year on year, the company said in a statement on Thursday, August 8.

The company said that production of specialty alloys was recorded at 21,832 mt, a rise of 13 percent, while the average profit margin declined by 7.64 percent to INR 93,532/mt ($1,066/mt).

Carbon steel production showed a growth of 5.69 percent to 138,628 mt, for which the average profit margin also showed a fall, down by 5.71 percent to INR 41,797/mt ($477/mt)


