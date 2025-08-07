India’s Tata Steel starts galvanized coil production at Kalinganagar mill

India’s Tata Steel Limited has commenced production of galvanized coils from its newly commissioned cold rolling mill (CRM) at its Kalinganagar steel mill in Odisha, the company said in a statement on Thursday, August 7.

The continuous galvanizing Line-1 (CGL-1), equipped with advanced features, such as a third-generation air-knife and oxidation chamber, is designed to produce high-quality coated steel, including advanced high strength steels (AHSS) for the automotive and appliances sectors, the company said.

With a total investment of $3 billion, the Phase II expansion at Kalinganagar has augmented the total capacity at the site from 3 million mt per year to 8 million mt per year, it said.



The CGL-1, part of the CRMl, is an integral part of the Phase II expansion alongside other facilities, including the pellet plant and coke plant, the statement said.