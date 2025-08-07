 |  Login 
India’s Tata Steel starts galvanized coil production at Kalinganagar mill

Thursday, 07 August 2025 10:02:42 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited has commenced production of galvanized coils from its newly commissioned cold rolling mill (CRM) at its Kalinganagar steel mill in Odisha, the company said in a statement on Thursday, August 7.

The continuous galvanizing Line-1 (CGL-1), equipped with advanced features, such as a third-generation air-knife and oxidation chamber, is designed to produce high-quality coated steel, including advanced high strength steels (AHSS) for the automotive and appliances sectors, the company said.

With a total investment of $3 billion, the Phase II expansion at Kalinganagar has augmented the total capacity at the site from 3 million mt per year to 8 million mt per year, it said.

The CGL-1, part of the CRMl, is an integral part of the Phase II expansion alongside other facilities, including the pellet plant and coke plant, the statement said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

