 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s steel tech mission launches R&D schemes and web portal for industry-academia collaborations

Thursday, 13 March 2025 11:19:12 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

The Steel Research Technology Mission of India (SRTMI), a joint initiative of the Indian steel industry and academia supported by the ministry of steel, has launched three new R&D schemes and a web portal called SteelCollab, a ministry statement said on Thursday, March 13.

The three schemes launched by SRTMI include a challenge method identifying and solving critical industry-wide challenges of national interest, an open innovation method supporting open research proposals from academia and researchers in collaboration with industry, and a start-up accelerator supporting early-stage startups to develop cutting-edge steel technologies, the ministry said in the statement.

The SteelCollab platform will act as a matchmaking hub, connecting industry leaders, researchers, startups, and academia to drive decarbonization, digitalization, and advanced steel development. The solution seekers such as steel industries can pose their problems, while researchers and startups can put forward their research innovation ideas on this platform, it added.

The ministry outlined key challenges, including plant efficiency, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) adoption, digitization, and decarbonization, stressing the need for research tailored to India’s unique industry structure, where 45 percent capacity lies in the secondary steel sector.

Forging greater and more efficient industry-academia collaboration is needed for pilot testing facilities, industry-aligned university programs, and research priorities focused on green steel and decarbonization, the ministry said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

India’s AMNS lodges legal challenge against government over checks on imports of steelmaking raw material

13 Mar | Steel News

India’s JSL to invest $80 million to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030

13 Mar | Steel News

Import scrap prices in India show mixed trend, trade activity muted by festival

12 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India billet prices keep dropping due to weak conditions in Asia

12 Mar | Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar prices show sustained gains, pause in activity seen ahead of holidays

11 Mar | Longs and Billet

Ex-India HRC prices stable, low-priced deals in Middle East keep trading afloat

11 Mar | Flats and Slab

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 11, 2025

11 Mar | Longs and Billet

SAIL’s Rourkela Steel Mill sees 8.3% rise in HRC output in Apr-Feb of FY 2024-25

11 Mar | Steel News

Local Indian CRC prices move up following mills’ base price hikes

10 Mar | Flats and Slab

India’s JSW Steel sees 12% rise in consolidated crude steel output in February

10 Mar | Steel News