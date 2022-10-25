﻿
India’s steel ministry sets up advisory committee for integrated steel mills

Tuesday, 25 October 2022 10:40:05 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s ministry of steel has set up an advisory committee to provide inputs and solutions to challenges faced by integrated steel mills in achieving the Indian government’s target of 300 million mt of steel production by 2030, a ministry statement said on Tuesday, October 25.

The committee comprises representatives of the steel industry, both integrated and secondary, industry representative associations, academia, and senior retired government officials previously associated with steel industry.

In August last year, the ministry had set up a similar advisory committee to identify challenges faced by the secondary steel sector.

“The ministry has constituted two advisory committees, one each for the integrated mills and the secondary sector. These committees will take cognizance of the issues being faced by the sector and deliberate on the ways and means to mitigate them so as to achieve a targeted crude steel production capacity of 300 million mt by 2030, as envisaged in the National Steel Policy 2017,” the statement said.


