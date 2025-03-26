 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s steel ministry plans to bring all steel and steel products under mandatory QCOs within next one year

Wednesday, 26 March 2025 14:15:28 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s ministry of steel has firmed up plans to bring in 1,000 more grades of steel and steel products under mandatory quality control orders (QCOs), in addition to the 1,376 products already covered under QCOs, thereby covering the entire steel product range, officials at the ministry said on Wednesday, March 26.

The officials said that the move is aimed at achieving the twin objectives of ensuring the quality of infrastructure and hardware manufactured in the country, and putting curbs on cheap imports that hit domestic producers across the steel value chain.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) formulates standards for steel. The steel ministry issues QCOs, which mandate that only quality steel conforming to the relevant BIS standard notified under the QCOs is produced in the country and imported from outside.

No production, storage, trade, sales of any steel products are permitted if the respective products are under mandatory QCOs and violation of the orders attracts a fiscal penalty including imprisonment under the BIS Act.

Steel grades not yet covered by BIS standards are imported with a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the steel ministry.

On the deadline to cover the entire range of steel and steel products under QCOs, the officials said that the process could be completed within the next year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Fitch: Indian steel prices to remain under pressure, steel mills have little headroom for ratings upgrade

20 Mar | Steel News

Indian engineering goods industry seeks low-duty steel import window to maintain global competitiveness

19 Mar | Steel News

Indian steel industry to push for higher safeguard duty of 18-25 percent

19 Mar | Steel News

India’s DGTR recommends temporary 12% safeguard duty on flat steel imports

19 Mar | Steel News

GTRI: Indian government should withdraw quality control order on steel fasteners, imports likely to come to a halt

18 Mar | Steel News

Rumored 12 percent steel import levy stirs up confusion in Indian market

07 Mar | Steel News

Nomura Research: Safeguard duty to boost Indian steel prices, push up mills’ margins

07 Mar | Steel News

S&P Global Ratings: Indian domestic steel prices to correct sharply following US tariff hikes

06 Mar | Steel News

India’s steel ministry to ‘wait and watch’ US tariffs on steel and steel products

05 Mar | Steel News

Moody’s: US reciprocal tariffs to hit APAC economies, India to lesser extent

27 Feb | Steel News