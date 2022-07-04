﻿
India’s steel ministry directs industry to develop time-bound action plan to cut emission levels

Monday, 04 July 2022 14:22:34 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s ministry of steel has asked the domestic steel industry to develop a time-bound action plan to reduce carbon emissions, a government official said on Monday, July 4.

The official said that the industry was asked to take such an initiative at a recent interaction between the government and steel companies. He said that an action plan by the domestic steel industry to reduce carbon emission is required to enable India to meet its country commitment at the United National Climate Change Conference 2021, commonly known as COP26.

India is committed to achieve a target of net zero emissions by 2070 and hence it is imperative for the domestic steel industry to adopt a time-bound program to cut its emission levels, the official said.

It was pointed out at the interactive session of the government and industry that globally the iron and steel industry accounts for eight percent of carbon dioxide emissions and that domestic steel producers needed to increase production of  green steel through use of green hydrogen and the rapid adoption of carbon capture and carbon storage technologies.


