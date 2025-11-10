India’s steel ministry approves slurry pipeline for AMNS steel mill project

India’s Ministry of Steel has approved the plans of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Limited’s (AMNS) for the construction of a slurry pipeline connection Chhattisgarh to Andhra Pradesh for its proposed greenfield steel mill project, a company statement said on Monday, November 10.

The slurry pipeline will ensure efficient transportation of iron ore from Chhattisgarh state to the steel mill project located in Andhra Pradesh and will reduce dependency on roads and railways, the company said.

The approval has been accorded under the Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Acquisition of Right of User in Land) Act, 1962, enabling AMNS India to obtain the right of way for areas through which the pipeline will pass.