India’s steel imports down 36% in September, remains net importer

India’s steel imports in September this year have been provisionally estimated at 0.65 million mt, a decline of 36.3 percent year on year, but the country continued to remain a net importer during the month, Indian government sources said on Wednesday, October 8, citing data from the Joint Plant Committee (JPC), the official compiler of industry data under the ministry of steel.

Finished steel exports from the country in September were estimated at 0.58 million mt, a rise of 47.6 percent year on year.

Total domestic finished steel production in September has been provisionally announced at 13.3 million mt, a rise of 14.7 percent year on year, the data showed. Total crude steel output amounted to 13.8 million mt, a rise of 15 percent year on year.