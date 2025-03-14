India’s SML commences production of steel roofing solution products

India’s Shyam Metalics Limited (SML) has marked its entry into the steel roofing segment with the launch of products from its new greenfield cold rolling facility set up in the eastern state of West Bengal with an investment of $70 million, a company statement said on Friday, March 14.

The company has started production of galvanized iron and pre-painted galvalume coils used as roofing solutions and will produce around 250,000 mt per year in the first phase and subsequently ramp it to 400,000 mt per year, it said in the statement.

The products to be sold under brand names of SEL TIGER Royale, SEL TIGER ELITE, SEL TIGER AZURE, and SEL TIGER ALFA featuring corrosionresistance and high tensile strength, targeting industrial, commercial, and residential applications, the company said.