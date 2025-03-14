 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s SML commences production of steel roofing solution products

Friday, 14 March 2025 09:42:18 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s Shyam Metalics Limited (SML) has marked its entry into the steel roofing segment with the launch of products from its new greenfield cold rolling facility set up in the eastern state of West Bengal with an investment of $70 million, a company statement said on Friday, March 14.

The company has started production of galvanized iron and pre-painted galvalume coils used as roofing solutions and will produce around 250,000 mt per year in the first phase and subsequently ramp it to 400,000 mt per year, it said in the statement.

The products to be sold under brand names of SEL TIGER Royale, SEL TIGER ELITE, SEL TIGER AZURE, and SEL TIGER ALFA featuring corrosionresistance and high tensile strength, targeting industrial, commercial, and residential applications, the company said.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ex-India pellet prices stable amid silent trade conditions and seller declining low bids

14 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s steel tech mission launches R&D schemes and web portal for industry-academia collaborations

13 Mar | Steel News

India’s AMNS lodges legal challenge against government over checks on imports of steelmaking raw material

13 Mar | Steel News

India’s JSL to invest $80 million to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030

13 Mar | Steel News

Import scrap prices in India show mixed trend, trade activity muted by festival

12 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-India billet prices keep dropping due to weak conditions in Asia

12 Mar | Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar prices show sustained gains, pause in activity seen ahead of holidays

11 Mar | Longs and Billet

Ex-India HRC prices stable, low-priced deals in Middle East keep trading afloat

11 Mar | Flats and Slab

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 11, 2025

11 Mar | Longs and Billet

SAIL’s Rourkela Steel Mill sees 8.3% rise in HRC output in Apr-Feb of FY 2024-25

11 Mar | Steel News