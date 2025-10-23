India’s SMEL commissions new cold rolling mill in West Bengal

Indian integrated steel producer Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (SMEL) has commissioned a new cold rolling mill (CRM) at its facility in West Bengal, marking a major milestone in its ongoing $682 million expansion project, the company announced on Thursday, October 23.

The new CRM, with a total capacity of 400,000 mt per year, will manufacture pre-painted galvalume and galvanized iron and steel coils, enhancing SMEL’s product diversification and downstream value-added offerings.

“Our entry into cold rolling will expand our value-added product portfolio and contribute around 8-10 percent to SMEL’s total revenue,” said Brij Bhushan Agarwal, vice chairman and managing director of SMEL.

Strategic expansion to strengthen eastern India’s steel supply

Strategically located in eastern India, the facility offers strong logistical advantages and addresses the region’s limited color-coated sheet manufacturing capacity, serving the growing demand for high-quality steel in housing, warehousing, and industrial structures, Agarwal added.

The commissioning of the CRM follows SMEL’s recent entry into crash barrier manufacturing, a key road safety steel structure segment. The company aims to produce 24,000 mt of crash barriers annually and capture 8-10 percent of the domestic market share by the end of the current fiscal year.