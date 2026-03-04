 |  Login 
India’s SAIL commissions Primetals to supply pelletizing plant in IISCO expansion

Wednesday, 04 March 2026 14:25:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies, Indian state-run steel producer Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has selected the company to supply key process equipment for the expansion of the IISCO Steel Plant in Burnpur, India.

Primetals stated that the expansion project at the IISCO Steel Plant in Burnpur will significantly increase the facility’s steelmaking capacity. Once the new facilities are commissioned in 2029, the installed capacity of the IISCO Steel Plant will reach 7.1 million mt per year, allowing SAIL to expand production of high-grade hot rolled coil (HRC) and API-grade steel used in the oil and gas industry.

Pelletizing plant to support integrated steelmaking

According to Primetals, the expansion project includes the construction of a new pelletizing plant with an annual production capacity of 4.2 million mt. Primetals stated that the pelletizing facility will be integrated into the IISCO Steel Plant’s raw material supply chain, supporting the production of high-quality iron-bearing feedstock for steelmaking operations. The project also marks the first time SAIL will build and operate its own pelletizing plant, moving away from earlier build-own-operate (BOO) project models.

Secondary metallurgy units to enhance steel quality

According to Primetals, the equipment package also includes three ladle furnaces and two RH degassing units, each with a capacity of 165 mt. The technology provider indicated that these secondary metallurgy units will allow the IISCO plant to refine liquid steel and achieve tighter control of chemical composition and temperature. Primetals stated that the units will also enable heating of liquid steel prior to casting, ensuring stable processing conditions and improved product quality.


