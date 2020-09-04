﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

India’s SAIL achieves 35 percent increase in August steel sales

Friday, 04 September 2020 15:12:36 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) achieved steel sales of 1.434 million mt in August this year, up 35 percent year on year, a company statement said on Friday, September 4.

Of the total sales, 1.24 million mt were sold in the domestic market, while 194,000 mt were exported, the company said.

“Post-pandemic, we had resolved to come back strong. The current sales figures are testimony to the sustained effort by the company and we are quite positive on demand picking up as soon as the economy returns to normal,” SAIL chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said.


Tags: Sail  India  Indian Subcon  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

03  Sep

FIMI continues to seek ban on iron ore pellet exports from India
02  Sep

Indian passenger car majors report rebound in August sales
02  Sep

SAIL’s Rourkela mill achieves highest-ever pig iron output in August
20  Aug

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill blast furnace achieves highest ever single day pig iron production
11  Aug

India’s finance ministry suggests alternatives to proposed BAT on steel imports