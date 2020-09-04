India’s SAIL achieves 35 percent increase in August steel sales

Friday, 04 September 2020 15:12:36 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) achieved steel sales of 1.434 million mt in August this year, up 35 percent year on year, a company statement said on Friday, September 4.

Of the total sales, 1.24 million mt were sold in the domestic market, while 194,000 mt were exported, the company said.

“Post-pandemic, we had resolved to come back strong. The current sales figures are testimony to the sustained effort by the company and we are quite positive on demand picking up as soon as the economy returns to normal,” SAIL chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said.