SAIL posts 31.3 percent growth in sales for Q2

Friday, 09 October 2020 15:26:01 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run steelmaker Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has posted 31.3 percent growth year on year in sales for the second quarter (July-September) of the current Indian fiscal year, the company said in a statement on Friday, October 9.

“Post the Covid-19-related lockdown, SAIL has been witnessing an impressive sales performance which started in June 2020. The company’s strategic marketing efforts and customer-centric initiatives, coupled with teamwork across the company, have contributed to this improvement in sales and production,” the statement said.

“The pick-up in the economic activities across sectors is enhancing domestic steel demand. It is heartening that the company has returned to the previous year’s sales level and is now focusing on ramping up production and sales further,” SAIL chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said.


